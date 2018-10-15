Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Not a Big Fan of Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy

Larry Fitzgerald has not had a great statistical season. Through six games, he has 22 catches for 215 yards and zero touchdowns. His father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., appears to attribute this not to Father Time but to Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

In since-deleted tweets that were preserved by Arizonasports.com, Fitzgerald’s Sr., who’s been around the sport for decades covering the Vikings, made the following observations:

Are you kidding me?Mike McCoy?@LarryFitzgerald not even on the field?Vikings stuff Cardinals!At 1 yard line. Tough to win in the NFL Steve Wilks appears to have put offense in questionable hands.@LarryFitzgerald has never gone 6 games without a TD.🏈

The elder Fitzgerald was referring to a play where the Cardinals were down 10-3, and got stopped on 4th and 1 at the goal line on a David Johnson carry.

This all begs an interesting question: Does Larry Fitzgerald have anything left in the tank to potentially contribute to a contender if he were traded, and would he want to play for another team in the twilight of his career when he’s spent all his seasons with the Cardinals?