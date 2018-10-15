Roundup: Ariana Grande Calls Off Her Engagement; 76ers Dealing with Markelle Fultz Problem; & the Odell Beckham Mistake

Dua Lipa, a singer … “man loses leg after trying to kill son with chainsaw” … seven years ago, she was on American Idol; now, she’s been busted for dealing heroin … “Pope Francis accepts resignation of Washington Archbishop Wuerl in wake of sex-abuse scandals” … sad, gruesome details of the homeless man’s murder of an Iowa State golfer … 20 years later, and Hilary Clinton is still answering Bill Clinton questions? … politics, now served with threats of stomping with golf spikes … this isn’t about Jared Kushner being a tax dodger; this is about the tax system in America, which benefits the wealthy … Ariana Grande is no longer engaged to Pete Davidson …

The Giants real mistake was paying Odell Beckham, not drafting drafting Saquon Barkley; why Kevin Durant would consider leaving Golden State; and Brian Windhorst joins the show and drops NBA bombs. [Fox Sports Radio]

Alabama, of course? “Grocer says football players ‘disrespect’ flag. So he won’t sell Pepsi with NFL logo.” [Ledger-Enquirer]

An NFL franchise in London? Come on. It’ll never work. Just stop trying. [Sky Sports]

After watching the Patriots defense get shredded by the Chiefs, I do wonder what the rematch would look like in the playoffs … in Kansas City. [Boston Herald]

Damien Anderson rushed for 2,063 yards for Northwestern in 2000, and finished 5th in the Heisman race. Now, his son is a running back for the Wildcats. [Tribune]

If you go to another continent to hunt, it’s smart to not post photos of it on social media. Or … “Fish and Game commissioner hunts ‘family of baboons’ in Africa, faces calls to resign.” [Idaho Statesman]

Lifelong Knicks fan and I couldn’t disagree with this more. The roster is bad. Kevin Durant would have a pathetic supporting cast. [Ringer]

Worth filing this away: Markelle Fultz is going to start games for the 76ers, but JJ Redick may start the 2nd halves of games. That’s … strange. [Philly.com]

Teenager knocks on a door, needing directions. Man opens fire. The man is going to jail. The boy is alive, thankfully.

A remote village in Turkey has a family that walks on all fours. This is something.

Alec Baldwin as Trump happened again. This Kanye West impression is better than the insufferable Kanye West himself.