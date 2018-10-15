USA Today Sports

Roundup: Ariana Grande Calls Off Her Engagement; 76ers Dealing with Markelle Fultz Problem; & the Odell Beckham Mistake

Roundup: Ariana Grande Calls Off Her Engagement; 76ers Dealing with Markelle Fultz Problem; & the Odell Beckham Mistake

Roundup

Roundup: Ariana Grande Calls Off Her Engagement; 76ers Dealing with Markelle Fultz Problem; & the Odell Beckham Mistake

Dua Lipa, a singer … “man loses leg after trying to kill son with chainsaw” … seven years ago, she was on American Idol; now, she’s been busted for dealing heroin … “Pope Francis accepts resignation of Washington Archbishop Wuerl in wake of sex-abuse scandals” … sad, gruesome details of the homeless man’s murder of an Iowa State golfer20 years later, and Hilary Clinton is still answering Bill Clinton questions? … politics, now served with threats of stomping with golf spikes … this isn’t about Jared Kushner being a tax dodger; this is about the tax system in America, which benefits the wealthy … Ariana Grande is no longer engaged to Pete Davidson … 

The Giants real mistake was paying Odell Beckham, not drafting drafting Saquon Barkley; why Kevin Durant would consider leaving Golden State; and Brian Windhorst joins the show and drops NBA bombs. [Fox Sports Radio]

Alabama, of course? “Grocer says football players ‘disrespect’ flag. So he won’t sell Pepsi with NFL logo.” [Ledger-Enquirer]

An NFL franchise in London? Come on. It’ll never work. Just stop trying. [Sky Sports]

After watching the Patriots defense get shredded by the Chiefs, I do wonder what the rematch would look like in the playoffs … in Kansas City. [Boston Herald]

Damien Anderson rushed for 2,063 yards for Northwestern in 2000, and finished 5th in the Heisman race. Now, his son is a running back for the Wildcats. [Tribune]

If you go to another continent to hunt, it’s smart to not post photos of it on social media. Or … “Fish and Game commissioner hunts ‘family of baboons’ in Africa, faces calls to resign.” [Idaho Statesman]

Lifelong Knicks fan and I couldn’t disagree with this more. The roster is bad. Kevin Durant would have a pathetic supporting cast. [Ringer]

Worth filing this away: Markelle Fultz is going to start games for the 76ers, but JJ Redick may start the 2nd halves of games. That’s … strange. [Philly.com]

Teenager knocks on a door, needing directions. Man opens fire. The man is going to jail. The boy is alive, thankfully.

A remote village in Turkey has a family that walks on all fours. This is something.

Alec Baldwin as Trump happened again. This Kanye West impression is better than the insufferable Kanye West himself.

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home