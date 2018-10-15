The 10 Most Important Stats From Week 6 in the NFL

0: Sacks the Bears had of Brock Osweiller in their devastating 31-28 loss in Miami. Osweiler is slow-footed, and the Dolphins were down two offensive linemen. Last week, Ryan Tannehill was under constant duress in Cincinnati and turned the ball over twice, resulting in touchdowns; the Bears were 2nd in the NFL in sacks. And they couldn’t sack Osweiler. According to this box score, they had one QB hit.

1: Passes thrown beyond 10 yards down the field by Derek Carr Sunday in London. He has three deep threats in Amari Cooper (suffered a concussion), Jordy Nelson, and Martavis Bryant (three targets), and this is the saddest passing chart I’ve seen in awhile:

3: Fumbles by Deshaun Watson in a narrow 20-13 victory over the Bills. The Texans have all the ingredients to be a good team, but until they fix their offensive line, it’s going to be an uphill climb. Not only did he fumble three times, but Watson was sacked seven times.