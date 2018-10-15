Rookies Kolton Miller and Quenton Nelson Are Not Going to Have Fun in Film Sessions After These Lowlights

Quenton Nelson was the first offensive lineman taken in this year’s draft, at 6th overall by the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders traded down to 15th and selected Kolton Miller of UCLA to play tackle, and paired him with offensive line coach Tom Cable. Yesterday was not a banner day for the young linemen.

Miller’s Raiders managed only three points, and Derek Carr pretty much never looked downfield. Maybe his lack of confidence in Miller holding up is part of it. Check out this play:

Frank Clark will live in Kolton Miller’s nightmares for awhile. pic.twitter.com/xf9k7DH63Z — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) October 14, 2018

Yikes. You see tackles get beat with speed, or moves that get them leaning the wrong way, but he just got deposited on his butt falling backwards into his own quarterback, almost took out Carr’s knees, and caused the fumble with the back of his helmet.

Meanwhile, people keep dwelling on Saquon Barkley versus a quarterback, but Barkley looks like a great pick as an all pro, compared to taking a guard at 6th, who was supposed to upgrade the rushing attack. The Colts are 24th in yards per carry and 30th in rushing yards now. Here’s Quenton Nelson going up against Leonard Williams.

Leonard Williams literally tossed Quenton Nelson into the air. 😵 pic.twitter.com/kDktOW96yh — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 15, 2018

Ouch. At least he was part of a pancake, which is what the Colts were seeking. Luck also turned the ball over on that play.

These two better hope the remote doesn’t have a slow rewind feature this week. Those emasculations are going to be hard to bounced back from. Word of warning to the only other offensive lineman taken in the Top 15 of this year’s draft, Mike McGlinchey, who plays tonight: get a good base.