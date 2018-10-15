Terry Bradshaw Actually Said He'd Rather Have Mike McCarthy Than Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy marriage has been rocky at times. But, hey, what marriage isn’t (insert jovial elbow to the rib cage here). They have managed to work through their issues and co-exist in Green Bay. What so much sports punditry assumes, however, is that they can’t.

Ergo, we get takes like this one voiced by Terry Bradshaw on a Dec. 23, 2016 episode of Speak For Yourself. Bradshaw said that, if forced to pick between the two, he’d take McCarthy — and not the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Bradshaw seemed to know exactly how shocking an opinion he was delivering. And you can see Jason Whitlock’s fedora raise, a classic sign of disbelief.

It’d be great to revisit this opinion on Sunday’s pregame. Genuinely curious to see if anything’s changed in Bradshaw’s mind.

It took almost two years for this comment to make its way to a widespread sports audience and I think I speak for everyone in saying that it will be tough to forget.