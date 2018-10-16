2018-2019 NBA Predictions

The 2018-19 NBA season is upon us, and it will be another memorable, drama filled year thanks to several intriguing subplots. LeBron James left the champagne and wine to suit up in the purple and gold. Kevin Durant might be on his way out. Can Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward mesh with their teammates and bring the Boston Celtics back to the Finals? Can Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons take the next step? Will Kahwi Leonard get along with Kyle Lowry? And, who can forget, there’s also the non-stop Jimmy Butler drama in Minnesota.
Here is our stab at predicting this crazy upcoming season. Our awards predictions do have some obvious choices, and as you will see, some surprising ones. Either way, predictions are fun, so here our choices for the regular season standings, title contenders, and which players will take home the league’s prominent awards:
MVP:
Jason McIntyre: Kevin Durant
Bobby Burack: Kyrie Irving
Vik Chokshi: Anthony Davis
Ryan Glasspiegel: Giannis
Ryan Phillips: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Rookie of the Year:
Jason McIntyre: Luka Doncic
Bobby Burack: DeAndre Ayton
Vik Chokshi: Luka Doncic
Ryan Glasspiegel: Trae Young
Ryan Phillips: Luka Doncic
Coach of the Year:
Jason McIntyre: Luke Walton
Bobby Burack: Nick Nurse
Vik Chokshi: Brad Stevens
Ryan Glasspiegel: Mike Budenholzer
Ryan Phillips: Brad Stevens
Defensive Player of the Year:
Jason McIntyre: Kawhi Leonard
Bobby Burack: Khris Middleton
Vik Chokshi: Draymond Green
Ryan Glasspiegel: Kawhi Leonard
Ryan Phillips: Rudy Gobert
Sixth Man of the Year:
Jason McIntyre: Kyle Kuzma
Bobby Burack: Josh Hart
Vik Chokshi: Terry Rozier
Ryan Glasspiegel: Eric Gordon
Ryan Phillips: Eric Gordon
Most Improved Player:
Jason McIntyre: Brandon Ingram
Bobby Burack: Markelle Fultz
Vik Chokshi: Zach LaVine
Ryan Glasspiegel: Giannis
Ryan Phillips: Markelle Fultz
East seeding:
Jason McIntyre: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. 76ers, 4. Pacers, 5. Bucks, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons
Bobby Burack: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. Pacers, 4. 76ers, 5. Wizards, 6. Bucks, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons
Vik Chokshi: 1. Celtics, 2. 76ers, 3. Bucks, 4. Raptors. 5. Pacers, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons
Ryan Glasspiegel: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. Bucks, 4. 76ers. 5. Pacers, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Bulls
Ryan Phillips: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. 76ers, 4. Pacers, 5. Bucks, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons
West seeding:
Jason McIntyre: 1. Warriors, 2. Lakers, 3. Jazz, 4. Rockets, 5. Thunder, 6. Trail Blazers, 7. Nuggets, 8. Mavericks
Bobby Burack: 1. Rockets, 2. Warriors, 3. Thunder, 4. Pelicans, 5. Lakers, 6. Trail Blazers, 7. Jazz, 8. Nuggets
Vik Chokshi: 1. Warriors, 2. Rockets, 3. Jazz, 4. Thunder, 5. Lakers, 6. Pelicans, 7. Blazers, 8. Timberwolves
Ryan Glasspiegel: 1. Warriors, 2. Rockets, 3. Thunder, 4. Lakers, 5. Pelicans, 6. Jazz, 7. Mavs, 8. Blazers
Ryan Phillips: 1. Warriors, 2. Rockets, 3. Jazz, 4. Thunder, 5. Lakers, 6. Trail Blazers, 7. Spurs, 8. Pelicans
Finals:
Jason McIntyre: Warriors over Celtics
Bobby Burack: Rockets over Celtics
Vik Chokshi: Warriors over Celtics
Ryan Glasspiegel: Bucks over Warriors
Ryan Phillips: Warriors over Celtics
