2018-2019 NBA Predictions

The 2018-19 NBA season is upon us, and it will be another memorable, drama filled year thanks to several intriguing subplots. LeBron James left the champagne and wine to suit up in the purple and gold. Kevin Durant might be on his way out. Can Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward mesh with their teammates and bring the Boston Celtics back to the Finals? Can Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons take the next step? Will Kahwi Leonard get along with Kyle Lowry? And, who can forget, there’s also the non-stop Jimmy Butler drama in Minnesota.

Here is our stab at predicting this crazy upcoming season. Our awards predictions do have some obvious choices, and as you will see, some surprising ones. Either way, predictions are fun, so here our choices for the regular season standings, title contenders, and which players will take home the league’s prominent awards:

MVP:

Jason McIntyre: Kevin Durant

Bobby Burack: Kyrie Irving

Vik Chokshi: Anthony Davis

Ryan Glasspiegel: Giannis

Ryan Phillips: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rookie of the Year:

Jason McIntyre: Luka Doncic

Bobby Burack: DeAndre Ayton

Vik Chokshi: Luka Doncic

Ryan Glasspiegel: Trae Young

Ryan Phillips: Luka Doncic

Coach of the Year:

Jason McIntyre: Luke Walton

Bobby Burack: Nick Nurse

Vik Chokshi: Brad Stevens

Ryan Glasspiegel: Mike Budenholzer

Ryan Phillips: Brad Stevens

Defensive Player of the Year:

Jason McIntyre: Kawhi Leonard

Bobby Burack: Khris Middleton

Vik Chokshi: Draymond Green

Ryan Glasspiegel: Kawhi Leonard

Ryan Phillips: Rudy Gobert

Sixth Man of the Year:

Jason McIntyre: Kyle Kuzma

Bobby Burack: Josh Hart

Vik Chokshi: Terry Rozier

Ryan Glasspiegel: Eric Gordon

Ryan Phillips: Eric Gordon

Most Improved Player:

Jason McIntyre: Brandon Ingram

Bobby Burack: Markelle Fultz

Vik Chokshi: Zach LaVine

Ryan Glasspiegel: Giannis

Ryan Phillips: Markelle Fultz

East seeding:

Jason McIntyre: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. 76ers, 4. Pacers, 5. Bucks, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons

Bobby Burack: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. Pacers, 4. 76ers, 5. Wizards, 6. Bucks, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons

Vik Chokshi: 1. Celtics, 2. 76ers, 3. Bucks, 4. Raptors. 5. Pacers, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons

Ryan Glasspiegel: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. Bucks, 4. 76ers. 5. Pacers, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Bulls

Ryan Phillips: 1. Celtics, 2. Raptors, 3. 76ers, 4. Pacers, 5. Bucks, 6. Wizards, 7. Heat, 8. Pistons

West seeding:

Jason McIntyre: 1. Warriors, 2. Lakers, 3. Jazz, 4. Rockets, 5. Thunder, 6. Trail Blazers, 7. Nuggets, 8. Mavericks

Bobby Burack: 1. Rockets, 2. Warriors, 3. Thunder, 4. Pelicans, 5. Lakers, 6. Trail Blazers, 7. Jazz, 8. Nuggets

Vik Chokshi: 1. Warriors, 2. Rockets, 3. Jazz, 4. Thunder, 5. Lakers, 6. Pelicans, 7. Blazers, 8. Timberwolves

Ryan Glasspiegel: 1. Warriors, 2. Rockets, 3. Thunder, 4. Lakers, 5. Pelicans, 6. Jazz, 7. Mavs, 8. Blazers

Ryan Phillips: 1. Warriors, 2. Rockets, 3. Jazz, 4. Thunder, 5. Lakers, 6. Trail Blazers, 7. Spurs, 8. Pelicans

Finals:

Jason McIntyre: Warriors over Celtics

Bobby Burack: Rockets over Celtics

Vik Chokshi: Warriors over Celtics

Ryan Glasspiegel: Bucks over Warriors

Ryan Phillips: Warriors over Celtics