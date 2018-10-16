Roundup: RIP Paul Allen; Millennials Are Killing American Cheese; & is Odell Beckham Worth it?

Nina Agdal, a model … aspiring model mysteriously shot in Atlanta, and police have no leads … “Wisconsin brewery debuts candy corn beer” … as a big-time fan of Fleetwood Mac, this disappoints me … female ranger in Australia reportedly taken by “problem” crocodile … former TBL writer is not a huge fan of the Volkswagen Tiguan … the media continues to dig on Trump + Russia, and eventually, it feels like they’re going to hit something big … “Man strips naked then jumps into shark tank for a swim in Toronto, Canada” … so millennials are now killing American cheese, apparently … this Elizabeth Warren DNA stuff is getting out-of-control …

I’m now tied for 27th in the Las Vegas Supercontest, 2.5 points behind the leader. I talked about how tough it is to pick NFL games on my podcast. [Coming Up Winners]

Sydney McLaughlin, who just finished her freshman year at Kentucky, has signed with New Balance. [Lets Run]

Brewers 4, Dodgers 0, and Milwaukee steals back home field advantage. [Press Gazette]

Nobody should be surprised that the sneaker companies help schools get the best players, and that’s why Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and UNC are always good. [CBS Sports]

The Giants real mistake was paying Odell Beckham, not drafting drafting Saquon Barkley; why Kevin Durant would consider leaving Golden State; and Brian Windhorst joins the show and drops NBA bombs. [Fox Sports Radio]

Paul Allen, the founder of Microsoft, and owner of the Seahawks and Trail Blazers, has died at the age of 65. Allen revealed two weeks ago he was again battling non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma. [Oregonian]

Sounds like Josh Allen of the Bills is “week-to-week,” but there’s no way they start Nathan Peterman Sunday in Indianapolis, right? [Buffalo News]

This is how good a Star is Born is: Lady Gaga talks to Stephen Colbert, and it gets 1.5 million views in a week. And that’s just one version of it on You Tube.

Marriage is hard. And Will Smith sheds tears talking about how bad his marriage got.

It wasn’t easy, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Packers to victory on MNF. Look at all these effortless, amazing throws he made.