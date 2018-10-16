VIDEO: The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz's Bare Midriff is Absurd Television

Well, they did it. We doubted them, but they did it. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz dug deep and came up with a new most ridiculous segment. One even more bizarre than prolonged Titanic takes at shouted volume and royal proclamations delivered to a faux court.

Presenting — with all forewarning about its absurdity — a bare-stomached Stugotz delivering his gut feelings.

Don't believe these so-called media types who claim to have a hunch or a "gut feeling". Look no further than the genuine article himself – STUGUTZ.

-Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/2GL9XoJqCk — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) October 16, 2018

Imagine a world without a simulcast. Imagine not being privy to this content. Not sure if that’d be a blessing or a curse. But life would be less rich.

Free idea for ESPN: a monthly subscription service of a live cam showing executives watching this show and reacting in real-time. Seems like it’d be a wild, enjoyable ride.