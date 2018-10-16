Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 7: Ito Smith Continues to Emerge as Devonta Freeman Goes on IR

Week 7 is the first big bye week, with four teams out including several big names (Green Bay, Oakland, Seattle, and Pittsburgh are off this week. So your depth will start to get tested.

The biggest news of the day is that Devonta Freeman is going on the IR. As a result, Ito Smith (owned in 21% of leagues), who has been playing when Freeman has been out, will be a continued part of the offense going forward. He’s been emerging, scoring three touchdowns in the last three weeks, and he had 11 rushes and 2 catches last week. He’s a flex player option and should be added.

Here are the rest of the waiver wire recommendations:

RUNNING BACKS

Marlon Mack (63%) finally returned healthy, and put up good numbers last week for the Colts. If he’s available in your league it’s time to take a chance and see if he breaks out of a platoon mess.

Peyton Barber (58%) had been struggling before the bye, but came out with his best game in Jameis Winston’s first start of the year. If he’s still the starter then he is going to be a flex play going forward.

Frank Gore (33%) continues to get touches and had over 100 rushing yards last week. He’s gotten as many touches + targets as Kenyan Drake in recent weeks and is another lower end flex play.

If you are in good shape and want a stash, add D’Onta Foreman (24%) who has been on the PUP list. He’s still at least a month away from being a contributor but could make a difference in the fantasy playoffs.