Kevin Garnett was discussing the ongoing Jimmy Butler situation tonight on TNT’s NBA coverage. Garnett was on Butler’s side and could not help himself when talking about the Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor:

Garnett went on to say, “He knows how to make money, but he don’t know anything about basketball. I wouldn’t say that he’s the best basketball mind.”

Garnett spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota, and in case you were wondering what he thinks about the owner, you now know.