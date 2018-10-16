Nick Bosa Withdrawing From Ohio State To Focus On NFL Draft

Nick Bosa will withdraw from Ohio State and focus on the 2019 NFL Draft. The university released a statement confirming as much on Tuesday morning.

There's the official release from Ohio State: Nick Bosa intends to withdraw from school. College football career over. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) October 16, 2018

Ohio State announces Nick Bosa intends to withdraw from school & prepare for NFL. College football career over. — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 16, 2018

Bosa has been sidelined since the fourth game of the season with a “core muscle injury” and underwent surgery to correct it on Sept. 20. He has been recovering for several weeks and there were whispers that he could miss the rest of the season. Well, he will now for sure.

Urban Meyer had the following to say about Bosa’s decision:

“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us. I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”

Bosa is expected to be a top five pick in the 2019 draft and Mel Kiper currently has him as the top player on his big board.

It’s been a rough year for the Bosas on the injury front as Joey Bosa has yet to play for the Los Angeles Chargers this year thanks to a foot injury.