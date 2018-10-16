Pau Gasol Engaged to Former USC Cheerleader Cat McDonnell

View this post on Instagram

No hay palabras para expresar lo felices e ilusionados que nos sentimos! Me ha dicho que SÍ!!!!! Soy muy afortunado de estar prometido a una mujer tan maravillosa y con muchas ganas de disfrutar de la vida juntos! ❤️ @catmcdonnell7 Words cannot express how happy and excited we are! She said YES!! I’m so lucky to be engaged to such a wonderful woman and look forward to a lifetime together! #forever ❤️ @catmcdonnell7!!!