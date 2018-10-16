Pau Gasol Engaged to Former USC Cheerleader Cat McDonnell

View this post on Instagram
No hay palabras para expresar lo felices e ilusionados que nos sentimos! Me ha dicho que SÍ!!!!! Soy muy afortunado de estar prometido a una mujer tan maravillosa y con muchas ganas de disfrutar de la vida juntos! ❤️ @catmcdonnell7 Words cannot express how happy and excited we are! She said YES!! I’m so lucky to be engaged to such a wonderful woman and look forward to a lifetime together! #forever ❤️ @catmcdonnell7!!!
Pau Gasol announced his engagement to Cat McDonnell on Instagram on Tuesday. McDonnell, a former USC cheerleader, and Gasol have been dating since 2016. Congratulations to the happy couple!
View this post on Instagram
Thru all of life’s ups and downs, there is no one I’d rather ride this life roller coaster with. Thank you for the special surprise birthday party @paugasol! You are the best and frankly, the only fish in the sea that I’d actually want to swim everywhere with 😜 can’t wait to see what 29 brings… 👏🏽💞
Comments