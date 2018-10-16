REPORT: Astros Suspected of Cheating In ALCS, ALDS

The Houston Astros seem to be in trouble with MLB after a man, claiming to be a team employee, was removed from a media-credentialed area next to the Boston Red Sox dugout in Game 1 of the ALCS, according to Metro. NBC Sports Boston confirmed the report, and suggested this was not an isolated incident.

In the third inning, security confronted the man, who did not have a credential for that area. He was in possession of a small camera and had been texting regularly while near the dugout.

Here’s more from Metro:

“After the man was removed another Astros staffer intervened – according to sources who were on the scene – and tried to convince security that he was authorized to be in the area next to the dugout. The man was not allowed back into the credentialed area, but was allowed to remain in the ballpark. “Security sources say they had been warned about the man, because of some suspicious activity in Houston’s ALDS series against the Cleveland Indians. It’s unclear as to whether or not that warning came from Major League Baseball or the Red Sox.” Here’s what NBC Sports Boston reported: Sources: the Indians tipped Red Sox off to Astros employee attempting to impermissibly gather info. The same individual was involved both in Cleveland and Boston. That same employee was seen again at Minute Maid Park today, but not in a suspicious capacity. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 17, 2018 Security at Fenway Park had been warned about the man, because of his similarly suspicious behavior during the Astros’ ALDS win over the Cleveland Indians. The MLB league office told Metro they are aware of the matter and will handle it internally. The Red Sox said: “It is an MLB matter, so no one from the Red Sox would be commenting.” The Cleveland Indians declined comment. The Astros didn’t deny any details presented by Metro. The Red Sox were caught stealing signs last season using a Fitbit product to communicate between a member of the organization in video replay room to the athletic trainer in the dugout. Perhaps it takes one to know one.

The report from Metro brought back memories of a report from ESPN’s Buster Olney, who said the Red Sox think the Astros are great a stealing signs and adjusted their chain of communication accordingly.

Red Sox going with multiple signs even without a runner at second base; they think the Astros are great at stealing signs. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 16, 2018