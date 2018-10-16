PM Roundup: Sara Jean Underwood; John Mara Takes Shot At Odell Beckham; The Steelers Want Vontaze Burfict Suspended

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just SHOCKED Aaron Rodgers engineered another late-game comeback. Who could have seen that coming?

Sara is traveling: Sara Jean Underwood is apparently traveling all over the Western United States right now. If you’re looking for spots to travel and camp in the region her Instagram is…fun.

Mara takes aim at OBJ: New York Giants owner John Mara took a shot at Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. Mara claimed he’d be happier if OBJ made headlines for his play on the field than his antics off it.

Steelers want Burfict suspended: The Pittsburgh Steelers want Vontaze Burfict suspended for his cheap shot on Antonio Brown from Week 5. The NFL is currently reviewing the hit Burfict had to Brown’s head.

Tweet of the Day:

Yasmani Grandal on the passed balls/wild pitches: "I think it’s driving you guys more nuts than it’s driving me." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 16, 2018

(I truly can’t believe he actually said that out loud)

