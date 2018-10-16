Who Does This Sam Darnold Bobblehead Look Like?

Sam Darnold is performing capably for the New York Jets and that means one thing: it’s time to capitalize with some city-centric merchandise. Below is a bobblehead of “Sam Darnold” as the Lady Liberty with a yellow football. Do not attempt to analyze it, the process will only hurt your brain.

This important thing here is that this does not look like the Jets’ fresh-faced rookie. But it looks like someone and we’re having trouble putting our finger on it?

Ron Howard? Craig Biggio? The dude who spreads the Lumdbergh rumor from Office Space? Good Morning Football‘s Kyle Brant? Some else? Please help.