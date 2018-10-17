5Dimes Sportsbook Owner Is Missing in Costa Rica, Police Investigating Disappearance

5Dimes Sportsbook owner William Sean Creighton, better known as “Tony,” hasn’t been seen since the evening of September 24th. Police chief Walter Espinoza has confirmed that they have been investigating his disappearance. VSiN notes:

Police chief Walter Espinoza confirmed Tuesday that his officers are investigating the disappearance of the 43-year-old U.S. expat, who hasn’t been seen since the evening of Sept. 24. Espinoza wouldn’t confirm reports that Creighton had been kidnapped and that his family had paid a $1 million ransom.

5Dimes has been in business since 1998, and operates in San Pedro.

The book appears to still be running smoothly, and 5Dimes has not put out a statement themselves yet. Hopefully he is located soon.