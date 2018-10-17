USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Chloe Bennet; Floyd Mayweather Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov; Brewers Blast Manny Machado

Chloe Bennet

PM Roundup

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is none too happy with Manny Machado today.

Chloe is single again: Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul have reportedly broken up after dating for a few months. So she’s back on the market, fellas.

its just ur eyes get acidic

Floyd vs. Khabib?: Floyd Mayweather says he could make a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov if he wants to. And it seems like he wants to.

Brewers done with Machado: The Milwaukee Brewers are fed up with Manny Machado’s antics. After their Game 4 loss to the Dodgers Tuesday night, the Brewers let loose with their feelings on Machado.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

