PM Roundup: Chloe Bennet; Floyd Mayweather Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov; Brewers Blast Manny Machado

Chloe is single again: Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul have reportedly broken up after dating for a few months. So she’s back on the market, fellas.

Floyd vs. Khabib?: Floyd Mayweather says he could make a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov if he wants to. And it seems like he wants to.

Brewers done with Machado: The Milwaukee Brewers are fed up with Manny Machado’s antics. After their Game 4 loss to the Dodgers Tuesday night, the Brewers let loose with their feelings on Machado.

we goof on him but if they turned this playoff booth into a scripted drama on HBO about a middle-aged white guy who feels disoriented in his own life and a changing world, the actor playing the Smoltz character would win a bunch of bullshit Emmys — Meg Rowley (@megrowler) October 17, 2018

Brock Osweiler is getting another start for the Dolphins this week

J.J. Watt is back to his old self, tearing up the NFL

Every NFL team’s most promising young player

College football midseason All-America team

