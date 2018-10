Are you satisfied with the times of the MLB postseason? Because longtime baseball fan and sports radio legend Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo is not pleased. Today, he loudly explained:

Here’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo screaming, yelling, going nuts while eviscerating FS1, TBS and MLB. pic.twitter.com/ToKs9jeUih — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 17, 2018

What makes this extra interesting is he calls out both the MLB and their broadcast partners while currently doing a daily television show on the MLB Network, High Heat. Regardless, there remains no one person more entertaining discussing baseball than Mad Dog.