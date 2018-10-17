Sounds Like David Price Needs to Step It Up Around the House

David Price wasn’t entirely sharp in his Game 2 start, allowing four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings of work, but his Red Sox got the win. He kept busy during the BoSox’s Game 3 win by doing a little bullpen mound maintenance with a rake. It takes a total team effort to win the playoffs.

Price’s wife, Tiffany, took the opportunity to zing her husband for his chore shortcomings around the house.

Funny…I’ve NEVER seen you do this at home @DAVIDprice24 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WozfaSci7s — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) October 17, 2018

Classic marriage stuff right here. And she has a point. There’s no difference between using a rake to smooth out a mound and using one to rake up the leaves. The southpaw wouldn’t mind delaying that yardwork until after a victorious World Series.