Controversy is brewing in the baseball world tonight on the home run that was not in the Astros and Red Sox game. One person that is not pleased with the decision to rule it an out, is the wife of Justin Verlander, Kate Upton.

Upton explained her reasoning:

Watch this video! Mookie’s glove is closed. That’s a home run. #bullshitcall https://t.co/Zb9DLmCZgF — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

She did not stop there:

So if a player is IN the stands fans are suppose to move over? If those are the rules MLB shouldn’t let fans sit there. They didn’t reach over the fence. @MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

And retweeted the rules:

Glad you asked. The last paragraph clearly states “No interference shall be allowed when a player reaches over a fence”. So no. The fans had every right at that ball pic.twitter.com/W8at5BULGV — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) October 18, 2018

I am going to side with Kate here. You?