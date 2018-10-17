Comment on Kevin Durant Instagram By His Brother Tony Will Only Further Fuel Speculation

It wouldn’t be a day in this NBA season without new fodder about where Kevin Durant will play next season. On the Instagram photo above, Durant’s brother Tony made the following comment:

I’d presume that means filling up the hand with rings. Now, “before we get outta here” is kinda open-ended. For Durant to fill up his whole hand with rings he’d need to play at least this season and the next two, and that’s if no one else besides the Warriors win a title in the next three seasons.

Still, with Warriors-connected reporters Chris Haynes and Marcus Thompson of the apparent belief that this could be Durant’s last go-round with Golden State, every little bread crumb is going to be highly scrutinized. The intrigue will continue from now until July.

