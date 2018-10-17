MLB USA Today Sports

Manny Machado Should Have Been Ejected For This Cheap Shot

Manny Machado Jesus Aguilar

Manny Machado has gone full heel since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Tuesday night in Game 4 of the NLCS, Machado took a cheap shot at Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, as he ran through the bag on a ground out.

Check this out:

Here’s another angle:

That is straight bush league. It was intentional and it could have wound up injuring Aguilar. There is no place for that in baseball. Machado should have been ejected immediately and he should be facing a hefty fine.

The two players jawed at each other but were kept separated despite benches emptying.

