Manny Machado Should Have Been Ejected For This Cheap Shot

Manny Machado has gone full heel since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Tuesday night in Game 4 of the NLCS, Machado took a cheap shot at Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, as he ran through the bag on a ground out.

Check this out:

What caused the minor dust-up between Manny Machado and Jesus Aguilar. pic.twitter.com/vEFVRyF12q — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 17, 2018

Here’s another angle:

Manny Machado is a classless punk. 0 hits and 2ks and he pulls this in extra innings. Sit down pic.twitter.com/0NGcrM14mL — Bryce Dille (@SultanOfScotch) October 17, 2018

That is straight bush league. It was intentional and it could have wound up injuring Aguilar. There is no place for that in baseball. Machado should have been ejected immediately and he should be facing a hefty fine.

The two players jawed at each other but were kept separated despite benches emptying.