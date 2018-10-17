Rachel DeMita Posts Message Of Encouragement For Boyfriend Andre Roberson

Rachel DeMita and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson made headlines when they confirmed their relationship over the summer. On Tuesday, Demita posted some encouragement for her man as the 2018-19 season begins.

Here’s the post from Instagram:

While she’s done work for a ton of outlets, DeMita has risen to fame thanks to a starring role on NBA 2KTV, which is the first TV show broadcast through a video game. She has garnered a huge following on Instagram as a result. She’s up to 1.3 million followers at last check. She was also a star high school basketball player and played collegiately for Old Dominion.

Roberson will continue his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. He was ruled out for at least the next two months after having to undergo an additional procedure on it.

At least he’ll have a supportive girlfriend around during the recovery process.

