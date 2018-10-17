Roundup: Teacher Busted with 16 year-old at Pep Rally; Coach K Dragged Into Scandal; & Jaylen Brown vs Joel Embiid

Lindsey Pelas, a model … social media loves the PC culture; rest of America, not so much … “Google pulls out of Saudi investor conference” … Dennis Hof, who pivoted from the the brothel known as the bunny ranch and into politics, has died at the age of 72 … “Officials find roasted pig in luggage at Atlanta airport” … the Tennessee teenager who was kidnapped by a teacher last year, is now engaged to an 18-year old … “Trump’s First Annual Budget Deficit Rises to a Six-Year High” … fascinating read about climate change in Cape Town … “With help from journalism students, Miami man freed after 12 years behind bars for murder” …

I’m now tied for 27th in the Las Vegas Supercontest, 2.5 points behind the leader. I talked about how tough it is to pick NFL games on my podcast. [Coming Up Winners]

What was it like for a woman covering Mickey Mantle and Billy Martin. [New Yorker]

A man who operates a sports book and lives in Costa Rica has gone missing. [The Costa Rica Star]

So the Angels are opting out of their lease with Anaheim, which means they are gonna need a new stadium, or they’ll just leave. [LA Times]

New York Giants owner says he’s embarrassed by the 1-5 start. Coach stops short of that word, prefers frustrated. Gosh I love the Giants this week in Atlanta. [Newsday]

Would love to hear whether or not people are outraged at Coach K’s comments regarding the college basketball corruption “scandal.” Reaction may be different if this were released in March. [Yahoo Sports]

Another fraternity hazing story that’s super depressing. It’s pretty clear the school was covering up for the University President’s son. [Bloomberg]

The Giants real mistake was paying Odell Beckham, not drafting drafting Saquon Barkley; why Kevin Durant would consider leaving Golden State; and Brian Windhorst joins the show and drops NBA bombs. [Fox Sports Radio]

Really interesting read on “How to Watch Basketball.” [Cleaning the Glass]

This substitute teacher in New Orleans was caught on camera having sex with a 16-year old student during a pep rally.

Jaylen Brown didn’t quit dunk on Joel Embiid, but everyone thought he did.