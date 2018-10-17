Continuity Error in New "SportsCenter" Commercial Really Bothering Me

Here’s my one-sentence review of cord-cutting: you are subjected to the same commercials over and over and over and over again. The imagery seeps into your subconscious and becomes a part of you. That’s the goal of advertising. But when you’ve seen something a few hundred times, an overly analytical eye develops.

That’s why I’m posting about one of ESPN’s new “That’s Gonna Be on SportsCenter” commercials. It has a glaring continuity error.

The spliced-in footage clearly takes place at night. The ball boy makes a stellar play in the sunshine. Kevin Negandhi and the other delighted Kansas City Royals fans are basking in that sweet, sweet daylight.

What planet was this game played on? That’s not how things work.

So, yeah, you’re probably sitting there realizing this post was a waste of your time. Please know that I feel better getting this off my chest. SportsCenter commercials must be grounded in reality for me to enjoy them.