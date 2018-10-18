USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Christine Evangelista; Paul George Says He Wanted To Be In LA; Nick Bosa Still A Top Prospect

Christine Evangelista

PM Roundup: Christine Evangelista; Paul George Says He Wanted To Be In LA; Nick Bosa Still A Top Prospect

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Christine Evangelista; Paul George Says He Wanted To Be In LA; Nick Bosa Still A Top Prospect

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would like to inform you that you’re not about to witness the strength of street knowledge.

Christine not back on TWD: “The Walking Dead” has been back for a few weeks and apparently they’re just never going to bring Christine Evangelista’s character back to the show. Huge mistake in my opinion.

View this post on Instagram

was never into that ‘tiny sunglasses’ trend

A post shared by Christine Evangelista (@christineevangelista) on

View this post on Instagram

Ready for the freakin weekend 🌴

A post shared by Christine Evangelista (@christineevangelista) on

PG-13 wanted LA: Paul George claims he would be in a Lakers uniform if the Pacers hadn’t traded him to the Thunder. Now he’s in Oklahoma City with a struggling, overpriced roster.

Bosa’s prospects unchanged: Nick Bosa’s draft prospects have not changed since his decision to leave Ohio State. Bosa is recovering from a core muscle injury and should be fine by the time the draft process starts.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Chargers PSL Struggles Confirm What We Already Knew: They Don’t Belong In LA

The Best 20 College Quarterbacks of the Last 20 Years

Mike Florio Talks NFL Ratings, Business of Blogging, How ESPN/ABC Could Get Super Bowl

The Astros Were Robbed by the Red Sox and the Umps

Around the Sports Internet:

Boston just flat out looks like the better team in the ALCS

Clayton Kershaw was phenomenal in Game 5 of the NLCS

Baseball has to fix its broken replay system after botched home run call in ALCS

Gus Malzahn is feeling the heat at Auburn but his $38 million buyout may save him

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home