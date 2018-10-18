Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: Odell Beckham Jr. and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 7

Trade talks really start to heat up during Week 7, especially since we are at the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season. Target these WR heavy moves for Week 7:

Buy Low:

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, New York Giants):

Odell isn’t your usual buy-low candidate, but if an owner is frustrated with his output thus far, now is the best time to buy his stock. OBJ has been targeted 69 times (11.5 per game), which is tied for fourth in the NFL. Volume isn’t the issue. Yes, Eli is, but OBJ is far too talented and far too involved not to produce. More importantly, a positive touchdown regression is coming for him. Even with the Giants being a dumpster fire and his slow start, he is still currently WR14 in PPR leagues. The Giants will face the Falcons and Bucs in two of their next four games. Those are two of the worst teams at defending WRs, so look for him to eat. Buy him now from a sad owner before he explodes over the next month.

Jarvis Landry (WR, Cleveland Browns):

I like Landry for a lot of the same reasons I like his good friend, Odell. Most notably, his high number of targets and his upcoming schedule. Landry is the fifth most targeted WR in the NFL (66, 11 per game), and with teams like the Bucs, Steelers, Chiefs, and Falcons coming up for the Browns, they should be able to put up points through the air. He is the most talented and reliable WR on that team, go get him now before it is too late.

Keenan Allen (WR, Los Angeles Chargers):

The Chargers are playing some great football right now, and Philip Rivers has his offense humming. He is spreading the wealth, which has caused Allen’s output to slightly dip this season, as he has failed to clear 100 receiving yards, or find the end zone since Week 1. But the volume is there, as Allen has 51 targets (8.5 per game), and leads the team in red-zone targets (5). This offense, his talent, and his connection with Rivers is just too good to pass up. He is the perfect second-half breakout candidate, and a positive touchdown regression is coming his way.