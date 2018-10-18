Roundup: Facebook Video Stats Were Fake News, Tyrod Taylor Frustrated With Browns, Netflix Subs and Stock Up

Hailey Baldwin … Facebook in hot water again over inflated video viewership metrics … Movement afoot to remove Mark Zuckerberg as chairman? … 3d printed snacks coming soon? … Elon Musk to buy back more than $20 million in Tesla stock … Daily Mail continues to have the grisliest headlines on the planet: “Couple steal a baby from a pregnant woman’s womb after tying her to a tree and cutting her open with a knife in Brazil” … Oregon town approves ‘steep fines‘ for parking by the house from The Goonies … Two high school students in California allegedly brought cookies to school that were baked with one of their grandparents’ ashes … “Michigan pharmacist refuses medicine to woman having miscarriage” … Inexpensive reinforcements went a long way in saving houses from Hurricane Michael destruction.
Poignant story on a severe injury suffered by Rece Davis’s son in a baseball game, and the impact it had [Sports Illustrated]
Netflix’s subscribers went up and so did its stock [Deadline]
Why Instagram can’t make anyone care about IGTV [NY Mag]
Details on Illinois weighing sports gambling with a legislative hearing [Sports Handle]
The most promising young star on every NFL team [Bleacher Report]
Tyrod Taylor ‘won’t rule out’ forcing a trade from the Browns [Cleveland.com]
Louis CK on his #metoo moment: “I lost $35 million in an hour” [Gothamist]
David Shoemaker interviews Billy Corgan about pro wrestling [Ringer]
Thousands protesting corruption in Haiti [Miami Herald]
Woj talks Anthony Davis
Colorized video of the Japanese surrendering in 1945
