Roundup: Facebook Video Stats Were Fake News, Tyrod Taylor Frustrated With Browns, Netflix Subs and Stock Up

Hailey Baldwin … Facebook in hot water again over inflated video viewership metrics … Movement afoot to remove Mark Zuckerberg as chairman? … 3d printed snacks coming soon? … Elon Musk to buy back more than $20 million in Tesla stock … Daily Mail continues to have the grisliest headlines on the planet: “Couple steal a baby from a pregnant woman’s womb after tying her to a tree and cutting her open with a knife in Brazil” … Oregon town approves ‘steep fines‘ for parking by the house from The Goonies … Two high school students in California allegedly brought cookies to school that were baked with one of their grandparents’ ashes … “Michigan pharmacist refuses medicine to woman having miscarriage” … Inexpensive reinforcements went a long way in saving houses from Hurricane Michael destruction.

Poignant story on a severe injury suffered by Rece Davis’s son in a baseball game, and the impact it had [Sports Illustrated]

Netflix’s subscribers went up and so did its stock [Deadline]

Why Instagram can’t make anyone care about IGTV [NY Mag]

Details on Illinois weighing sports gambling with a legislative hearing [Sports Handle]

The most promising young star on every NFL team [Bleacher Report]

Tyrod Taylor ‘won’t rule out’ forcing a trade from the Browns [Cleveland.com]

Louis CK on his #metoo moment: “I lost $35 million in an hour” [Gothamist]

David Shoemaker interviews Billy Corgan about pro wrestling [Ringer]

Thousands protesting corruption in Haiti [Miami Herald]

Woj talks Anthony Davis

Colorized video of the Japanese surrendering in 1945