Best Bets for Friday’s NBA Games: Tail or Fade the Celtics?

Lines displayed are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. As always, shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are nine games on the slate today, Celtics at Raptors being the headliner.

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors -3

Vik (1-0): The public is overwhelmingly on the Celtics tonight (70%), and understandably so after their stomping of the 76ers on opening night. The C’s come into this game in a little bit of a let down spot, and historically, they don’t play well in Toronto (1-9 L10). Kawhi and Co. will get up for this matchup, and the fans will make their presence felt for this ESPN game. The Pick: Toronto -3

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets-3.5

Jason (0-2): Ugly Friday slate. My initial look was the Jazz, who beat the Warriors badly twice last year in Utah, and I actually think the Cavs could show up on the road against the Timberwolves. But my official pick will be: Brooklyn -3.5. I sneakily kind of like the Nets this year to challenge for the 8th seed.