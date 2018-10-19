PM Roundup: Jade Chynoweth; Carlos Hyde Traded; Byron Leftwich Takes Over As OC In Arizona

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has come here to play Jesus to the lepers in your head.

Jade is dancing: Jade Chynoweth is an actress and dancer who is on the shows “The Last Ship” and “Step Up: High Water.” She has been dropping some crazy dance videos on her Instagram lately.

Hyde out: The Cleveland Browns traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. That clears the way for Nick Chubb to take over in Cleveland’s backfield.

Byron time:Byron Leftwich will take over as offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards fired Mike McCoy on Friday and elevated Leftwich to replace him.

Tweet of the Day:

Around the Sports Internet:

A prominent Iowa youth basketball coach has admitted to sexually abusing as many as 400 boys

Craig Kimbrel has apologized for his shaky postseason outings

Dana White doesn’t think a Mayweather vs. Khabib fight is on the horizon

Marshawn Lynch will be out at least a month for the Raiders

