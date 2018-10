Jimmy Butler’s days with Minnesota Timberwolves may be limited and it appears the team’s fans are pretending like they are ready for it. When introduced tonight, Butler was the victim of a series of loud boos:

Jimmy Butler gets booed by Wolves fans. pic.twitter.com/mKEdUyhKtr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 20, 2018

Jimmy Butler booed louder than I️ have ever heard the Target center crowd boo. #timberwolves #twolves pic.twitter.com/JQeajyUj1D — Timberwolves news (@NotDWolfson) October 20, 2018

Jimmy Butler getting booed at home?😯 pic.twitter.com/wSxAtmnSnK — AAWOL (@WeAreAAWOL) October 20, 2018

Boo all you want, Jimmy Butler does not strike me as the type of guy that will care. Why do I think that? He has previously said: “Boo me.”

[UPDATE]: They then decided to chant “M.V.P” during his free throw attempts: