NFL Week 7 Best Bets Against the Spread

We’re rapidly approaching the midway point of the NFL season, and Week 7 is another fascinating one, but for a different reason than last week: There are four teams on a bye, four games featuring AFC vs NFC teams, and only one large point spread (Rams -10.5 vs the 49ers, which has come down to -9.5).

The Colts are favored by 7.5 over the Bills, but that’s only because of the injury to QB Josh Allen.

In the new Coming Up Winners, we discussed several NFL games in-depth

* Patriots at Bears

* Chargers vs Titans

* Texans at Jaguars

* Browns at Bucs

* Saints at Ravens

For the season, I’m 21-9 in the Supercontest, but I’m spinning my wheels after a 13-2 start (just 8-7). I’m 2.5 points back of the leader.