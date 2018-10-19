Nothing's Funnier Than Blocking a Small Child's Shot

DeMarcus Cousins is rehabbing from a torn Achilles. Once healthy, he will join a completely stacked Golden State Warriors team and likely breeze to his first NBA championship. The mercurial big man found some time to give back recently at San Francisco’s Malcolm X Academy, where he delighted young children by rejecting their shots into oblivion.

No easy buckets 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbVBsGJZTZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 18, 2018

Tremendous stuff.

Now, some people would tell you this is rude. Some would say it’s mean. Some would say blocking a youngster’s shot is bad for their self-confidence.

I say … yeah, that may be right, but it’s definitely a small sacrifice for what has to the be apex of all comedic bits. It’s at the forefront of one of the best SportsCenter commercials ever produced.

It’s a part of one of the finest It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes.

It’s such a guilty pleasure to see a 4-foot-2 youth get violently stuffed. A well-adjusted adult should not be doing it. And yet, when they do … it’s perfection.

Perhaps the only funnier thing is when a grown man or woman posterizes a kid, as this guy did.

Stop, stop. My sides hurt.

To those asking, “hey, how would you feel if it were your kid getting blocked,” there’s a simple answer. Great. I’d feel great. Sending my young son’s would-be layups on his Fisher-Price basketball set has provided both of us with hours of entertainment. You’ve never seen a kid laugh so hard. And now he knows about the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag.

Joel Embiid gets it.

Anyway, congratulations to Cousins for creating a fantastic and character-building moment for these school children — and comedy for the rest of us.