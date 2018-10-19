Troy Aikman: 'Who Listens to Podcasts?'

Troy Aikman has to work Thursday night football games this year, which is probably more enjoyable when they are competitive. Last night’s Denver Broncos’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals was decidedly not competitive nor particularly entertaining. Aikman and Joe Buck, the pros that they are, found a way to fill garbage time. At one point, the conversation turned to podcasts.

Aikman doesn’t listen to them, not even when he’s a guest.

Troy Aikman hates your podcast pic.twitter.com/udVFJ562Ai — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 19, 2018

This is such a power move. Until, of course, podcast producers realize they can edit his words anyway they like with no fear of being called out. Then the power dynamic changes.

For the record, podcasts are a great way to enrich one’s day. But angering Podcast Twitter is also praiseworthy. Bit of a mixed bag here.