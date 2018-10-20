2 DFS Stacks to Target in DraftKings or FanDuel Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, which means it is DFS time! If you play DFS, whether it is cash games or GPPs, you need to start stacking your lineups since it is an important aspect of a winning strategy. I became a huge fan of the concept years ago and have won a lot of money because of it. Here are a few other factors I look for before finalizing my lineups:

Look for high totals (and team totals) when analyzing game spreads. Find favorable game scripts and exploit matchups in those particular games.

I’ve done the research for you, so it is time to jump on board with these two stacks:

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5), Over/ Under 51.5

Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry

This game is projected to be a high-scoring one, and the Browns come into it with an implied total of 23.5. Baker struggled last week vs. the Chargers and will be overlooked, which is why it is a good reason to buy him this weekend. The Bucs have a terrible pass defense, ranking dead last in DVOA. More importantly, they will also be without two of their three best pass rushers (DT Gerrald McCoy and DE Vinny Curry), so Baker should have the time he didn’t last week to do some damage. The volume should be there, as he has passed the ball 43 and 46 times in his last two games. What catches my eye is that he scored 22 DK points against an elite Ravens defense, so you know the ceiling is there. Mayfield has targeted Landry 29 times (most targeted by Baker), and now matches up against a Bucs secondary that is allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. And while Landry hasn’t scored much with Baker, a positive touchdown regression is coming. Who better to explode vs. than this weak Bucs defense? This is the perfect low ownership stack to roll the dice with.

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5), Over/ Under 51

Joe Flacco and John Brown

This game is also projected to be a shootout, as the Ravens come into it with an implied total of 26.25. Flacco comes into this game averaging 44 passing attempts per game, and that won’t be stopping this weekend. The Saints rank 30th in pass DVOA and have allowed QBs to score the third-most DK points per game (27.1). You can pair Flacco with any of his wide receivers, as the Saints rank last in the league vs. WRs, but I am going with John Brown due to the game script. The Saints are going to score, and the Ravens will need to throw the ball deep to win this game. Brown ranks second on the team in targets (49), but he is one the most targeted players in the league on deep balls. Crabtree should draw Marshon Lattimore, which should allow Brown to get open deep multiple times. Stack these two and enjoy!