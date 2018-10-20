Amy Schumer Won't Appear In Super Bowl Ads This Year, And You Can Thank Colin Kaepernick For That

If there’s one person sports fans can’t get enough of, it’s comedian Amy Schumer. So it’s a big disappointment that the comedian is going to sit out the Super Bowl commercials this year in support of Colin Kaepernick, she announced Friday on Instagram.
Friday thought. I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit? I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country. Anyone who says its disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what @kaepernick7 is doing and fully support him. What are your thoughts?
This is a devastating blow for the NFL and all its sponsors, but, alas, the show must go on.
