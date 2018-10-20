Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games

Lines displayed are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. As always, shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are ten games on the docket today, Lakers at Rockets definitely being the headliner.

Vik (2-0): The public is on the over big (75%), but the total has dropped a full point (reverse line movement). The 76ers scored 127 points in their last game out, but it was vs. a Bulls team missing a couple of starters, and starting Cam Payne. This Magic offense is terrible — last in scoring in the NBA (96 ppg) — and they are on a back to back. The Pick: Magic/ 76ers Under 216

Jason (0-3): The Nets let me down, what a brutal start. I’m chasing, and like any degenerate, here we go with a double decker – I’ll take the Wizards -1.5 at home against the Raptors. Toronto played Friday and will be without Kawhi Leonard. The Wizards burned me earlier this week, but in John Wall I trust. My other pick is going to be Dallas +1 at home against Minnesota. Like Washington, Dallas burned me earlier this week, but the reason I’m back on them is because Jimmy Butler will not play.