Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled the dice by taking out starter Walker Buehler in the fifth inning of Game 7 and having Julio Urias come out of the bullpen face presumed MVP Christian Yelich. The gamble paid off as the lefty got the third out of the inning, but only thanks to a superhuman effort in deep left-center by Chris Taylor.

The catch preserved a 2-1 Dodgers lead and will likely be the biggest Taylor ever makes.