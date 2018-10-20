Jesus Aguilar Taunted Yasiel Puig During and After the Game

Jesus Aguilar had a huge game as the Milwaukee Brewers forced a winner-take-all contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first baseman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs, and two doubles. His first-inning opposite-field liner brought in two. His seventh-inning fly led to more insurance runs.

Aguilar, not exactly the fleetest of foot, managed to beat Yasiel Puig’s throw to second and withstood a video review. And he let the rightfielder know about it with a classic wrestling taunt.

After the game, Aguilar stuck in the knife in regards to Puig’s throwing arm, which is actually quite formidable.

There’s been some bad blood in this series, thanks large in part to Manny Machado’s actions. It’s tough to tell just how serious Aguilar’s taunts should be taken, but tension will be high — as always — for Game 7.

Someone’s going home with hurt feelings.