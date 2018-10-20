VIDEO: ESPN's Kelly Stouffer Went On and On About Breeding His Dog With the Boise State's Tee-Fetching Dog

Boise State doubled up Colorado State on Friday night, 56-28. The game, which went well past midnight on the East Coast, featured a healthy amount of Kohl, Boise State’s amazing tee-retrieving dog.

In the waning moments, analyst Kelly Stouffer attempted to play matchmaker. He spoke at some length about his desire to have his “beautiful white lab” breed with Kohl.

The final minutes of #CSUvsBOISE included Kelly Stouffer’s plans to mate his white lab with Boise State’s Cowboy Kohl 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zSUpAychOA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 20, 2018

Jason Benetti made multiple attempts to steer the conversation elsewhere — literally anywhere — but Stouffer was committed to the topic. Truly one of the odder broadcasting moments of the year.

Though, to be fair, the world needs more attractive, good dogs. If this setup results in a cute puppy, the ends will justify the means.