One-handed Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin is an inspiration to pretty much everyone, but imagine what Griffin’s career must mean to an 11-year-old boy who also has just one hand.

I had to share this promise my husband made to a very special young man. We are converting him to a Seahawks fan @Shaquemgriffin @ShaquillG reaction is beyond what I thought it would get. @PeteCarroll @DangeRussWilson His mom is raising a good boy! He plays football too pic.twitter.com/en1TOKJsPO — Wendi Eden (@WendiEden) October 14, 2018

That’s an age at which sports heroes feel like superheroes, and as you can see Griffin means a great deal to young Daniel, who is going to get a chance to meet his hero.