2018 World Series Schedule Details

The 2018 World Series is set. It will be the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Boston Red Sox.

Here is the full schedule airing on FOX (all times Eastern):

Game 1: Tuesday, 10/23, 8:09 p.m in Boston.

Game 2: Wednesday, 10/24, 8:09 p.m in Boston.

Game 3: Friday, 10/26, 8:09 p.m in Los Angeles.

Game 4: Saturday, 10/27, 8:09 p.m in Los Angeles.

*Game 5: Sunday, 10/28, 8:15 p.m in Los Angeles.

*Game 6: Tuesday, 10/30, 8:09 p.m in Boston.

*Game 7: Wednesday, 10/31, 8:09 p.m in Boston.

*Games 5 – 7 if necessary