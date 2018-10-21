Best Bets for Sunday's NBA Games: Fade the Rockets

Lines displayed are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. As always, shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are four games on the docket today, Warriors at Nuggets being the headliner. Also, it will be interesting to see if who gets suspended on the Lakers and Rockets moving forward…

Vik (2-1): Let down spot here for the Rockets after their big win and scuffle vs. the Lakers last night. They are also on a back to back and CP3 might be suspended. Lastly, the public is on the Rockets (60%) in this one. The Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -1

Jason (1-4): Because I’ve got ground to make up, another double-dip, and boy do I need a 2-0. I’ll go with the Warriors, -4.5 in Denver, and the Clippers -1 at home against a Rockets team that hopefully went out in LA and partied last night.