VIDEO: Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo Exchange Punches During Rockets vs Lakers

LeBron’s debut at Staples was marred by punches thrown between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo with four minutes left in a one-point game.

It all started with Brandon Ingram fouling James Harden, and the Rockets point guard lobbying refs for the basket to count. Ingram shoved Harden, and was given a technical.

As the players converted, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo had words. Paul, who later claimed that Rondo spit on him, put his finger in Rondo’s face and shoved. That started it. CP3 was the instigator.

After that, Rondo responded with punches, and if you watch the replay, Brandon Ingram of the Lakers came in with punches over the top to Paul. Ingram is going to get multiple games, as will both point guards.

All three were ejected.