Dak Prescott Was Shown Taking Smelling Salts After He Was Already Cleared By NFL Concussion Protocol

Dak Prescott took a big hit along the sideline, with contact to the crown of his helmet. You can see him immediately react and seem stunned, and Tony Romo immediately commented on it.

Dak Prescott took a shot 😳pic.twitter.com/2GoPdZmFbE — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) October 21, 2018

He was immediately evaluated for a concussion, and returned to play. But he was shown on television shortly afterward taking smelling salts and discarding them as he was going back on the field.

I cannot believe a Dallas Cowboys staffer just gave Dak Prescott SMELLING SALTS minutes after a #concussion evaluation!!!!!!!! What is wrong with the @NFL???? This is a new low for medical abuse of players. pic.twitter.com/ThZamGsGO4 — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 21, 2018

Smelling salts are a stimulant used to “wake you up” if you have been stunned or knocked out. But here’s the thing: how accurate was this concussion protocol check on Prescott if he’s needing smelling salts after being checked? This makes the testing seem farcical. If you have already been cleared, you should be able to function without smelling salts. It’s a bad look, but not surprising, that a quarterback would rush through the protocol. There is also some indication that taking smelling salts can mask concussion-like symptoms and thus place the athlete at risk.