DeVante Parker's Agent At War With Dolphins Coach Adam Gase

Someone’s lying.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters DeVante Parker wasn’t completely healthy after a 32-21 Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions. According to Parker’s agent Jimmy Gould, Gase wasn’t being completely honest. Gould ripped into Gase for his comments and for holding Parker out of Sunday’s game.

DeVante Parker was inactive for the Miami Dolphins today. Here is a statement just provided to the PB Post from his agent, Jimmy Gould. pic.twitter.com/eXLxTtCFwA — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 21, 2018

His statement is as follows, via the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad:

“I am responding that coach Gase is not telling the truth and his decision was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win. He continues attacking the health of my client and that is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to helps this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence. The team averaged only 6.1 yards per catch. They needed Parker active. He is completely healthy and was in full participation all week ad in warmups this morning. Something smells in Miami.”

Parker was listed as questionable with a quadriceps issue on Friday for Sunday’s game. He participated fully in Friday’s practice. Ultimately, he was scratched from Sunday’s loss. If that absence wasn’t injury-related, perhaps Parker’s inactive designation is tied to the reports that the Dolphins are trying to trade him for a third-round draft choice.

They can’t trade him if he’s hurt.