New Video Appears to Show Rajon Rondo Spitting in Chris Paul's Face

Chris Paul claimed his part of the Lakers-Rockets showdown was the result of Rajon Rondo spitting in his face. But when we broke it down video-by-video, we were unable to find proof. Fast forward to this morning, a new video has surfaced that appears to show Rondo, indeed, spitting in the face of Chris Paul.

As you can see, Rondo’s cheeks and lips were clearly in the motion of a person spitting. While the video did not capture the saliva … we certainly are one major step closer to convicting Rajon Rondo of spitting in the face of Chris Paul.

UPDATE: Another angle as become available.

