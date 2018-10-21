New Video Appears to Show Rajon Rondo Spitting in Chris Paul's Face

Chris Paul claimed his part of the Lakers-Rockets showdown was the result of Rajon Rondo spitting in his face. But when we broke it down video-by-video, we were unable to find proof. Fast forward to this morning, a new video has surfaced that appears to show Rondo, indeed, spitting in the face of Chris Paul.

New angle from @rjg413

What do y'all see this time 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/7DiosAj1dJ — Dom2K🎃 (@Dom_2k) October 21, 2018

As you can see, Rondo’s cheeks and lips were clearly in the motion of a person spitting. While the video did not capture the saliva … we certainly are one major step closer to convicting Rajon Rondo of spitting in the face of Chris Paul.

UPDATE: Another angle as become available.