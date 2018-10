During the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans game, a fight broke out in the crowd and a man was viciously punched in the back of his head. It appears he was in the midst of a verbal dispute with a group of Jaguars’ fans.

It is hard the imagine the man that threw the punch not being arrested and facing serious charges for his irresponsible, unjustifiable, and malicious actions.

[Video via firstcoastnews.com]