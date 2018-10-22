The Cowboys Massively Overpaid for Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is getting traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys; Josina Anderson was the first to report the news and Adam Schefter added that Dallas is sending back a 2019 first round pick, giving Jon Gruden three first rounders next season (the Raiders’ own, this one, and the Bears’ pick from the Khalil Mack trade).

So the tank is on for the Raiders, and the Cowboys wayyyy overpaid. I get that it’s been frustrating for Jerry Jones and his family to watch Dak Prescott throw to nobody, but a first round pick is way too high of a price to pay, especially considering that Cooper has not even been all that good.

Cooper has had three or fewer catches in 12 of his last 20 played; he has 60 or more receiving yards in just 7 of his last 28 games played. Cooper has just 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown this season. Last year, in 14 games, he only had 680 yards receiving. It’s his fourth season and his fifth year option next year would have a base salary of $13.9 million. That is elite receiver money and Cooper is not an elite receiver, and then you remember the Cowboys are giving up a first round pick that right now would be in the top 10.

This is a very headscratching decision from the Dallas Cowboys.