Best Bets for Monday's NBA Games: Public Loves Four Double-digit Favorites

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are nine games on the slate today. Despite the suspensions, the San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers will be today’s marquee game.

Vik (3-1): The Chicago Bulls, while 0-2, have been competitive in both of their games for the most part due to Zach LaVine, who is averaging 31.5 PPG. Offensively he has looked unguardable at times, and has been living up to my MIP prediction for him. More importantly, they are a completely different team with Kris Dunn starting at PG over Cam Payne. Dunn will bring stability, toughness, and defense, all of which the Bulls sorely missed with him out the last two games. Tonight’s number is inflated due to the Mavs’ victory over a Jimmy Butler-less Timberwolves team in their last game out. Because of that win, the public is backing the Mavs tonight at a 59% clip, but 58% of the money is on the Bulls. The Pick: Bulls +5.5

Jason (2-5): Found my footing the last two nights after a sloppy 0-3 start, I’m feeling confident again. I actually like three games: I’ll take a chance on the Suns +12.5 against the Warriors, who lost Sunday night in Denver. Give me the Bulls +5.5 on the road against the Mavericks in a game where no defense will be played. And finally, I’ll roll the dice with the Charlotte Hornets +9.5 in Toronto, simply on the hope that Kemba Walker and Malik Monk can deliver in the 4th quarter and get me a backdoor cover.